Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

