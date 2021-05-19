Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $693.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

