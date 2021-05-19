Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.72.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 61,946 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

