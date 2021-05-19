Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 3,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 504,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,887,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,185,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

