Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALKT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $27.57 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

