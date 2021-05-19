Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 876,689 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,876,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.10. 246,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,487,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average is $143.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.