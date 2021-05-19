Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,924 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,116,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $745,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $22.16 on Wednesday, hitting $555.71. 877,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,451,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $679.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,903 shares of company stock worth $78,114,057. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

