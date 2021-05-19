Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

