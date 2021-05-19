Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $26.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

