Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €222.15 ($261.36).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Allianz stock traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, hitting €217.40 ($255.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,120 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €216.97 and its 200 day moving average is €202.39. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

