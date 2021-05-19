Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €222.15 ($261.36).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Allianz stock traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, hitting €217.40 ($255.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,120 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €216.97 and its 200 day moving average is €202.39. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Comments


