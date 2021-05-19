Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Down to $29.92

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.92, but opened at $28.14. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 1,310 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,257,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,678,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,947,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

