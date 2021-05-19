Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Shares Down 0.6%

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 1,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 19,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

About Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

