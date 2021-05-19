Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s 4th Largest Position

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $905,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,262.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,263.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,972.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

