Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,262.47 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,263.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,972.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

