Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 66.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,262.47 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,263.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,972.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.