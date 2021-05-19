Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,262.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,263.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,972.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

