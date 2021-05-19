Alphacat Achieves Market Cap of $2.88 Million (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $263,740.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 61.3% lower against the US dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00069660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00324273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00179989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00913484 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00031392 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

