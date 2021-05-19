ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 748.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 580.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,573,000.

BATS ACES opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85.

