Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALSMY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ALSMY stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Alstom has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

