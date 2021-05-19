Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of ALTR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,611. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $229,468.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,468.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $852,911.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,911.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,510,138. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the software’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.