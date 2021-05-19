Altium Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,656,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

FMAC opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

