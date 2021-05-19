Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Tailwind Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWND. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,192,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of Tailwind Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

