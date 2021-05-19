Altium Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $68.04.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

