Altium Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 75,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,760,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 4,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.11 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.97 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

