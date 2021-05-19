Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

