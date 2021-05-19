Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.