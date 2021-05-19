Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 93 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $413.58 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $292.92 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.23 and a 200-day moving average of $385.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

