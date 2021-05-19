Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after purchasing an additional 491,375 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 112,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

