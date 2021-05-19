Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.78 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.