Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.03.

AMRN opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.78 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Analyst Recommendations for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit