AMEPAY (AME) Market Cap Tops $8.37 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $609,923.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00316605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00178960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.01023766 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032461 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

