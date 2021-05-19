Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) PT Raised to $25.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $18.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

AMTB stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $867.13 million, a PE ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

