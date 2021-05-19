American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.28. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXL shares. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

