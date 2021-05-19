American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Financial Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 328,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Insiders have sold 139,095 shares of company stock worth $17,972,996 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

