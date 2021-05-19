American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $43,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15,095.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

