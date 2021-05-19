Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $250.86 on Monday. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,525,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.