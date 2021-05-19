Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $250.86 on Monday. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,525,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

