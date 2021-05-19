Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

