Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 1,251 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.81.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $393.44 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.