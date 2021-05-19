Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

