Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $2,303.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,288.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,984.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

