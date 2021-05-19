Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $226.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

