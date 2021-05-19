Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $488,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 214,387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 70,396 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 779,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 132,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.97.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $115.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average is $158.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

