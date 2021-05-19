Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $737,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in VMware by 9.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,916 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in VMware by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,671 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 3.3% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 1.7% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 4.4% during the first quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $162.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.84.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

