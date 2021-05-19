Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Truist upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

