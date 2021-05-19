Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Invests $202,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after acquiring an additional 563,556 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,724,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after acquiring an additional 213,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.