Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.