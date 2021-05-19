Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce $443.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $447.00 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $133.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $23,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $222.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.43. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

