Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Five9 posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,740 shares of company stock worth $17,486,508. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $164.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

