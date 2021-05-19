Analysts Anticipate New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 570,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,588,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

