Analysts Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.50. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NS has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,824 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.