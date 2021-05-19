Analysts Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.52). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

SWTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. 3,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,860. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at $12,083,173.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.